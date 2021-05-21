Public inquiry led by Suhakam and EAIC into Sivabalan’s death is a must

So, here’s the thing. We have had another death in police custody at the Gombak district police headquarters.

For those who may have forgotten, this is the same place where A Ganapthy died.

And yes, the same police station which is currently embroiled in a controversy over his death.

Sivabalan Subramaniam’s death too has discrepancies, which lead us to think of different possibilities.

While the police report says Sivabalan died at 12.25pm, the police called his sister at 3pm to inform her he is critically ill at the Selayang hospital.

You know something – I am not interested in waiting for the police to conduct its investigation.

It’s ridiculous because it’s the police investigating themselves.

So, here’s what needs to happen- there must be a public inquiry with National Human Rights Commission, Suhakam and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission taking the lead.

And all police officers who handled Sivabalan’s arrest must be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

We have had one too many deaths in police custody and disproportionately involving ethnic Indians.

I would, therefore, really like to hear from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as well.

I need to hear him say this is appalling and cannot happen anymore.

And then I need him to set-up the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission or the IPCMC.

Anything other than these actions is a farce.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 21st May 2021