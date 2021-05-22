#kerajaangagal57 – If the question had been asked at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic 17 months ago what to do with a government which allows half-a-million people in Malaysia to be infected with Covid-19 and more than 2,100 people to die of it, the answer will be that this government is not fit to be in power and must be replaced

Today, Malaysia crossed the half-million mark for total cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and our Covid-19 fatalities stand at over 2,149 deaths.

This is a sombre reminder that we are at war, though an invisible war, and that we have lost 2,149 lives as of yesterday and more lives would be lost before the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.

This is also solemn reminder that before the Pakatan Harapan Government was prematurely and undemocratically toppled after 22 months in power, the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had recorded five Covid-19 cases and zero deaths.

Malaysians never expected that the Perikatan Nasional would turn out to be such a bad and kakistocratic government as the second and third Covid-19 wave, which has become the longest Covid-19 wave in the world, have now infected over half-a-million people with Covid-19 and killed over 2,100 people – and there is no light at the end of the tunnel yet, as the worst seems yet to come.

The emergency that was declared on January 12, 2021 to combat Covid-19 is a complete failure – illustrated by the fact that on January 12, the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases was 3,309 cases, the cumulative total was 141,533 cases and the Covid-10 fatalities were 559 deaths and yesterday’s (May 21, 202) data, where the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases has shot up to 6,493 cases, the cumulative total to 498,795 cases and the Covid-19 fatalities to 2,149 deaths.

What is completely unacceptable is that Malaysia has become the third country, after Indonesia and the Philippines, with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases. Even worse, Malaysia has beaten Indonesia for the past 10 days and beaten Philippines in the last four days in having more daily increase of new Covid-19 cases.

We have also become the Top 12th country in the world in daily increase of new Covid-19 cases, after India, Brazil, Argentina. USA, France, Colombia, Iran, Germany, Turkey, Nepal and Russia.

On cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, we are ranked No. 42 among nations in the world, well ahead of other nations in East Asia, ASEAN and the Pacific, like Myanmar (83), South Korea (84), Thailand (90), China (99), Singapore (105), Australia (121), Cambodia (124), Hong Kong (149), Vietnam (167), Taiwan (178), New Zealand (180) and Brunei (202).

At the present rate of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases, Malaysia will be ranked No. 40 overtaking Morocco and Lebanon by the end of the month.

In the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia should be compared with the better-performing nations but we are instead placed among the worst-performing nations!

It is most unfortunate and regrettable that the National Security Council meeting yesterday on the Covid-19 pandemic failed to consider my three proposals for a new start and a new strategy in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, viz:

Immediate convening of Parliament and the State Assemblies to establish a parliamentary and State Assembly united front in the war against Covid-19 pandemic where there will be no “no-confidence” motion so as to spearhead a “whole-of-society” national mobilisation of Malaysians to save lives and livelihoods and to restore the country to normalcy; End all Covid-19 SOP flip-flops and double standards, including an end to all police investigations into the groups of youths who gathered in front of Parliament on April 30 protesting against the suspension of Parliament and the group of youths who held a protest in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat on May 12 and unfurled a large banner with the words “#kerajaangagal” as well as to end all repression and harassment of journalists, protest leaders and various other critics of the government; and Prioritise the restoration of public trust and confidence in the national strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, as no government had such a humongous deficit of public trust and confidence in the history of Malaysia as the Muhyiddin government.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 22nd May 2021