kerajaangagal59 – Why is the police doing a disservice to Prime Minister Muhyiddin by investigating Syed Saddiq and enlarging the deficit of public trust and confidence in the authorities during the testing time of Covid-19 pandemic?

I am shocked by the police investigation against the former youth and sports minister and MP for Muar Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in connection with the custodial death of A. Ganapathy.

Instead of the police holding an inquest by a magistrate into the death of Ganapathy to increase public trust and confidence and to show that the Police is world-class as it has nothing to hide, it has instead gone on a wild goose’ chase to investigate those who had been asking for justice for Ganapathy.

Why is the Police afraid of an open and transparent investigation into Ganapathy’s death if the Police has nothing to hide?

A public inquiry into the real cause of Ganapathy’s death in police custody will also set a high standard of performance and rectitude by all public servants which is to the nation’s credit.

Already the Muhyiddin government is suffering unprecedented loss of public trust and confidence which has seriously hampered its efficiency and effectiveness, and the best example is the Covid-19 pandemic where an emergency was declared to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has gotten worse in terms of daily increase of new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths for over the four months since the declaration of emergency.

The Police should be mindful that it should be helping the administration to reduce the deficit of public trust and confidence and not commit acts which only enlarge the deficit of public trust and confidence in the authorities.

Why is the police doing a disservice to Prime Minister Muhyiddin by investigating Syed Saddiq and enlarging the deficit of public trust and confidence in the authorities during the testing time of Covid-19 pandemic?

I call on the Police, under the new IGP, Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to help restore public trust and confidence in the administration and stop all police investigations, repression and harassment of all critics, journalist and protest leaders of the government.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 22nd May 2021