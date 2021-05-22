Decentralisation to state governments instead of a sole monopoly in vaccine procurement is the best solution to expedite the National Immunisation Programme (PICK) by 31 December 2021

The delay in the delivery of the main portion of COVID-19 vaccines from June to July could not come at a worse time when COVID-19 infections are spiralling out of control. Today, Malaysia will likely cross the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 infections, with more than 650 cases in ICU and nearly 2,200 deaths. This has catapulted Malaysia to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Asia Pacific per capita and the highest daily infections in ASEAN, more than Indonesia.

Malaysians are not bothered about the shame of being worse than Indonesia, due to the failure and incompetence of the PN government in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the low vaccination rate of 2.6% for two doses, which again is lower than Indonesia’s 3.4%. Malaysians are desperately searching to obtain vaccines to protect themselves, their families and loved ones.

The policy and COVID-19 U-turns and double-standard in compliance of Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions are compounded by the delay in the supply of vaccines from June to July. This jeopardises the PN government’s own target of completing the National Immunisation Programme(PICK) by 31 December 2021.

Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. Since the government has failed to secure the supply of vaccines on schedule, the PN government should allow state governments to procure the vaccines in bulk from producers overseas in addition to and separate from the local company Phamarniaga.

This will enable the state governments to assist and complement the PN Federal government’s PICK by giving free vaccines to the front-liners, high-risk groups and those who cannot afford to pay as well as sell them to those who can afford to pay. Private hospitals and clinics can be recruited to help administer the vaccines.

Decentralisation to state governments instead of a sole monopoly in vaccine procurement is the best solution to expedite the National Immunisation Programme(PICK) by 31 December 2021. By decentralising instead of granting the procurement of vaccines to a sole monopoly, there can be more supplies of vaccines as well as increase the vaccination rate. Decentralising can also help to avoid incidents of inadequate dosage given, as viralled in the social media.

The desperation to obtain vaccines from the rakyat caused by the fear of COVID-19 is very real. It is tragic that Sungai Buloh Hospital – the country’s main treatment facility for Covid-19 – has to install a second freezer container to deal with the increasing number of deaths after the hospital ran out of storage space.

The failure of PN’s crisis management does not give much confidence that PN can do their job properly to protect Malaysians from COVID-19 and pull the economy out of the recession and save jobs and businesses. With the untimely delay in vaccines, many Malaysians feel they are at risk and their loved ones exposed unnecessarily to dangers caused by poor planning and incompetent management.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 22nd May 2021