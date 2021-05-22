The inquest hearing of the deaths in police custody must be made public because it is a case of public interest and the findings must be made public as well

I visited Sivabalan Subramaniam’s family together with YB William Leong to extend my condolences. It was heartbreaking, especially to see his mother who is grieving the loss of her son.

There appears to be a discrepancy between the police and family account of the issue: while police report states he died at 12.25pm, his sister received a call from the police at 3pm saying Sivabalan was seriously ill in Selayang hospital.

The report against Sivabalan was made in 2014 and the police acted after 7 years.

The discrepancy plus police saying that the deceased died of a heart attack less than an hour after he was arrested warrant an investigation and inquest.

There is a court ruling that an inquest must be held for every death in police custody. So this is a given.

But let’s take A Ganapathy’s case- we haven’t heard a whimper. So what I essentially meant is that yes there must be an inquest hearing but led by experts in Suhakam and EAIC.

I stand by what I said – we can’t trust the police to investigate themselves. The inquest hearing must be made public because this is a case of public interest and the findings must be made public as well.

The government has a responsibility to protect its citizens. If there is a case against anyone, they should be charged in court. Physical violence against detainees must stop.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Saturday, 22nd May 2021