Open coroner’s inquiry must be done immediately after yet another death in police custody

An immediate order of a coroner’s inquiry must be done after the recent death of 42-year-old security guard Sivabalan Subramaniam.

There have been allegations of a time lapse of his death.

Strict action should also be taken on the miscommunication or rather the lack of it.

The police must answer; why was there a delay in relaying the news to his family members?

After yet another death while in police custody, things are getting out of hand and there must be an immediate investigation into his death.

I suggest an open inquiry by the coroner as required as according to the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and there shouldn’t be any delay to this.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) should act swiftly in making sure an inquiry is done for both Ganapathy and Sivabalan as per the CPC.

This is important to bring back public confidence in the police force, as there have been many allegations of wrongdoings against them. Action must be taken.

With so many deaths in police custody over the years, I fear that deaths in lockups may eventually be perceived as normal and something that is evitable.

This should never be the case.

This is something that must be avoided at all costs.

I ask the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, if he has answers to these deaths?

Can Acryl Sani lead and discipline his officers to come up with a “ZERO DEATH” pledge or policy, in police custody?

This is the greatest challenge for the force in the nearest future, unless and until this is done, people’s perception will be any arrest by the police, can result in death.

This is the fear now felt by Malaysians.

The police must be clear that they should not arrest a person and then conduct an investigation; they should investigate a person before making any arrests.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 22nd May 2021