Muhyiddin is urged to advise the police to stop harassing Syed Saddiq and return mobile phone to him, and to probe over death in police custody of Ganapathy and Sivabalan

The investigation of police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) of Muar MP Syed Saddiq over his remarks on the death in police custody of Ganapathy, as well as the seizure of his mobile phone is highly improper and high handed.

I am also shocked to read the police and MCMC will access his Instagram account as part of an investigation into his comments on the death of Ganapathy.

What was so wrong about the criticism of Syed Saddiq over the death in police custody of Ganapathy? Syed Saddiq was merely doing his duty as a Member of Parliament. The police ought to have responded to his comments via the official media instead of ordering an investigation.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah should tell the rakyat whether he has ordered the MCMC to investigate Syed Saddiq.

The rakyat want to know whether the former Home Minister and current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin is serious about police reforms and the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

Both Tan Sri Muhyiddin and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah were in the previous cabinet in the Pakatan Harapan government where establishing IPCMC was one of the key agendas of PH government. Syed Saddiq’s comment is incidentally, well in line with the policy of PH government.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin and the PN cabinet members and MPs cannot remain quiet over the series of deaths in police custody. They should take a stand and order a probe on the death of Ganapathy and Sivabalan. The PM should public advise the police to cease its harassment on Syed Saddiq.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 22nd May 2021