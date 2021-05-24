Whole-of-society approach to battle COVID-19 requires Muhyiddin Yassin to lead by example by first practicing a whole-of-government approach and restore public trust by reopening Parliament

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has failed again to understand that he needs to lead by example by practicing a whole-of-government approach first before he can ask the people to support a whole-of-society approach to battle COVID-19. The most important element to get the people’s buy-in for the whole-of-society approach is public confidence and public trust in the government leaders’ competence, reliance on science and data instead of ad-hoc subjective decisions, and willingness to sacrifice for the nation.

Unfortunate public trust and confidence is in short supply with the record escalation in COVID-19 cases of more than 6,000 for 5 consecutive and alarming rise in deaths to 2,248. There is also a trust deficit with the many policy flip-flops and COVID-19 U-turns; double standards in enforcing Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions between VIPs and the ordinary rakyat; the delay in vaccine supplies resulting in low vaccination rate, abuses of powers by Ministers to benefit themselves, their cronies or family members; incompetence from Ministerial advice to drink warm water to battle COVID-19; and the refusal of Sabah and Sarawak to comply with the national government’s roll-out of Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide).

To restore public trust, Muhyiddin must take responsibility for his failures, reinstate reliance on science and data, as well as interact, engage and listen to the rakyat. To get the whole-of-society involved, he must reopen Parliament. Factories can operate even though workers are not vaccinated but Parliament cannot open even though all the 220 MPs are vaccinated. To date, Muhyiddin has still not responded to DAP’s olive branch of not supporting any no-confidence motion against him when he convenes a Parliament meeting to launch a whole-of-society effort against COVID-19.

Why Has Muhyiddin Not Announced Any Financial Measures To Save Jobs And Businesses For MCO 3.0 That Costs RM 400 Million A Day?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has cited economic livelihood as the reason why there is no total lockdown like MCO 1.0 which cost RM2.4 billion a day. If this is the case, then why has Muhyiddin not announced any financial measures to save jobs and businesses under MCO 3.0 that costs RM 400 million a day?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had touted the need to avert economic losses of RM500 billion as the reason why a total lockdown akin to MCO 1.0 was not imposed. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz Abdul Aziz had estimated the daily economic losses for MCO 1.0 at RM2.4 billion, RM400 million under MCO 2.0, and expects a similar RM400 million for MCO 3.0.

Muhyiddin said that the government is short of funds after spending RM 340 billion to try to compensate for the RM 2.4 billion daily losses to the economy or a total of RM500 billion losses under MCO 1.0. In other words, if the government has RM500 billion or even the lower sum of RM340 billion, a total lockdown ala MCO 1.0 will be imposed.

If Muhyiddin is placing greater priority to economic livelihood, then he should practice what he preached by offering financial aid to the rakyat, to counter the losses incurred under MCO 3.0. If RM 2.4 billion daily economic losses under MCO 1.0 necessitated 6 economic stimulus packages totalling RM340 billion, then an estimated RM400 million daily economic losses under MCO 3.0 would require a proportionate sum of RM57 billion.

Instead of RM57 billion, DAP suggests a new RM45 billion economic stimulus package to help save and create jobs, slow down business closures and protect economic livelihood. Workers and small businesses must directly benefit in the form of increase in monthly welfare payments to RM1,000; wage and hiring incentives to employers and employees, digitalising education to enable on-line learning, an automatic extension of the bank loan moratorium(except for the Top 20) and RM23 billion in grants, credit loan extensions, rental and utility subsidies.

There should be no more repeat of the rakyat not enjoying the full benefit of RM340 billion from 6 economic stimulus packages given out since last year.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 24th May 2021