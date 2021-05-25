#kerajaangagal66 – Malaysia beating the world’s top ten countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases on Sunday in the category of “confirmed cases per million” is a great dishonour and shame for the country

These statistics are available on the Our World In Data website. For Sunday, 23rd May 2021, the “daily confirmed cases per million” for Malaysia and the top 10 countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases are as follows:

Daily confirmed cases per million on May 23, 2021

Top Ten Countries May 23,2021

1. USA 38.83

2. India 161.10

3. Brazil 168.51

4. France 143.63

5. Turkey 92.95

6. Russia 60.49

7. UK 30.83

8. Italy 66.04

9. Germany 55.42

10. Spain 92.90

42. Malaysia 215.53

This is a national disgrace which the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must bear full responsibility and he must explain the failure of the emergency which was declared on January 11, 2021 to combat the Covid-19 pandemic which cannot be shirked away with the excuse that the people can scold him for being “stupid” in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

When he became the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia on March 1, 2020, there were 29 Covid-19 cases and zero Covid-19 death.

After 15 months of Muhyiddin as Prime Minister, there are now 518,600 Covid-19 cases and 2,309 Covid-19 deaths.

When the emergency was declared on January 11, 2021, the cumulative total of cases was 138,224 cases and 555 Covid-19 deaths.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the 19 weeks of emergency have increased by more than two-and-a-half times the number of Covid-19 cases in first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the number of Covid-19 deaths in the 19 months of the emergency was more than three times the deaths in the one year of the pandemic before the emergency.

How many Malaysians are going to be infected with Covid-19 and die of Covid-19 before we bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control?

But all these failures in the war against the Covid-19 paled into insignificance, when on Sunday we beat the world’s top 10 nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the “Daily confirmed cases per million” category in Our World in Data.

Malaysia has failed miserably in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic in five key aspects, viz:

Maintain public trust and confidence in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic;

National mobilisation of Malaysians through a genuine “whole-of-society” strategy and approach;

A new economic stimulus package to help the poor and vulnerable;

Effective and efficient Find-Test-Trace-Isolate-Support (FTTIS) strategy to ensure that we are always ahead of the pandemic curve; and

Acceleration of the national vaccination rollout especially in view of deadly Covid-19 variants.

Muhyiddin must admit that he had failed in the last 15 months in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and he must be prepared, for the country’s sake, for a new start and strategy to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country is facing its worst moment of survival since we achieved Merdeka in 1957, and I call on all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or political beliefs, to put their personal and political differences aside and to focus singly on the task to win this invisible but deadly war against the Covid-18 pandemic and to save Malaysian lives and livelihoods.

Muhyiddin should immediately convene an All-Party All-NGOs Conference to Save Malaysia from Covid-19 Pandemic with a new War Plan.

He should also convene Parliament immediately and allow the various State Assemblies to meet to ensure that we have a “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

All political parties, whether in government or opposition, should reach a new consensus that there would be no “no confidence” motion in Parliament and the State Assemblies, and that Parliament and the State Assembles should serve their full term from the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 and that there should be no earlier general election unless the war against the Covid-19 pandemic is won.

Muhyiddin must prove that he is prepared to put national interests above personal and party interests.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th May 2021