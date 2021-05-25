#kerajaangagal67 – Khairy should approve the two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Penang to give Yong Chee Kong a chance to redeem himself and deliver on his claim

The minister-in-charge of Covid-19 vaccination, Khairy Jamaluddin should approve the two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Penang to give businessman Yong Chee Kong a chance to redeem himself and deliver on his claim.

Yesterday, Yong clarified that the formal letter on behalf of him to the Penang state government pledging to donate two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine was written by a staff member from his company and not by Penang DAP as he had said earlier and he made an apology over the matter.

Yong said that if he could get the approval letter from the government for the two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, his “boss” was still willing to donate the vaccines to the people of Penang.

Let us cut the story short – give Yong a chance to redeem himself to deliver on his undertaking of getting two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the people of Penang, as he reiterated that that the donation was a “genuine offer” by his “boss” based in Hong Kong and “If we get the approval letter (from the government), we are still willing to donate the vaccines to the people of Penang”.

If Yong can do so, all the police reports against him could be dropped.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th May 2021