2021 Wesak Day Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng

DAP wishes all Buddhists a Happy Wesak Day, which is celebrated under MCO 3.0 conditions. May every Malaysian be blessed with good health, safety, and peace as well as compassion for all victims of COVID-19 and the LRT train crash yesterday. We pray that they and their loved ones have the strength, patience and resilience to overcome the pain and suffering from this tragedy.

We await the outcome of the official investigations as to how two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line can collide, injuring 213 passengers of which 47 are critical. The PN government must give an assurance of immediate punishment to those responsible, for the egregious blunder of allowing two trains travelling in the opposite direction to be on the same track.

The principal issue in the country is still the government’s gross failure to manage the COVID-19 pandemic that registered a record 61 deaths yesterday and 7 days of consecutive COVID-19 daily cases above 6,000. Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Covid-19 basic reproduction number (R0) was 1.21 nationwide on 23 May, the highest so far this year. On 14 May, the Ministry of Health (MoH) predicted that daily Covid-19 cases could exceed 8,000 by June when R0 was at 1.14, and one dreads to think how many more COVID-19 daily cases will rise now that R0 at 1.21.

The people have given up on the ability of the PN government to properly manage and overcome COVID-19, and are placing their hopes solely on early delivery of vaccines and early immunisation. Unfortunately, the late procurement of vaccines because the government claimed that it did not have the money to purchase early, compounded by the delivery of some of the vaccines that are supposed to arrive in June has been delayed to July, resulted in the vaccination rate to be agonisingly slow. Some of the 2,309 deaths to-date could have been avoided if the National Immunisation Programme was implemented faster and the vaccination rate higher,

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had dismissed claims that the country is facing a shortage of vaccines amid the surge of Covid-19 cases. This does not correspond with the reality and facts on the ground when so many Malaysians are desperately searching for vaccines for their loved ones and elderly parents to protect them against the vicious variants of COVID-19.

If we are able to celebrate Wesak Day normally next year, then the government must do a reset by relying on professional management or science and data, and NOT on ad-hoc decisions or double-standards in enforcement nor commit policy and COVID-19 SOPs U-turns.

2021 Wesak Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th May 2021