Johor government should fully utilize KPJ hospitals in Johor to do large scale vaccination and swab test

In view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Malaysia, all levels of government should be mobilised to fight the pandemic. In fact, in Johor, DAP while being in the opposition, are organising grassroot registration exercise for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP). The ruling government should, similarly, instruct all local political appointees to assist in such registration exercise.

Only with such integrated efforts will we be able to convince our populace to register and take part in the vaccination programme. And only when 80% of our population is vaccinated will we all be safe.

In Johor, the government can and should do more towards fighting the pandemic. We should take advantage of the state-owned KPJ hospitals.

There are at least two things the Johor state government can do by mobilising KPJ hopsitals:

Firstly, the state government should launch a free mass testing campaign in all the red zones in Johor, especially Johor Bahru. Within the JB district alone, there are four KPJ hopsitals and sections of these hopsitals can easily be organised as testing centres.

Secondly, the state government should offer KPJ hospitals in secondary cities as PPV (Pusat Pemberian Vaksin) for AstraZaneca. Currently we only have one PPV for AstraZaneca, that is, the Persada Johor International Convention Centre located in Johor Bahru. Residents, including senior citizens, in Kluang, Muar, Batu Pahat have to go to JB to receive their vaccines. In the meantime, all these cities have a KPJ hospital. Out of the seven KPJ hospitals in Johor, four are in Johor Bahru while three others are located in secondary cities. This is a huge advantage for Johor if our state government can fully utilize these hospitals.

I urge the Johor state government to take immediate action to mobilise our state-own medical facilities to fight Covid-19. With more hands on the deck to increase the rate of testing and innoculation in Johor, we will be able to flatten the infection curve in our state.

Wong Shu Qi MP for Kluang

Media statement by Wong Shu Qi in Kluang on Tuesday, 25th May 2021