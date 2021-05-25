My heart goes out to all the passengers on the LRT, which crashed into an empty train last night

My heart goes out to all the passengers on the LRT, which crashed into an empty train last night.

I wish them a speedy recovery, especially the 47 passengers who were reported to be severely injured.

We welcome the swift response by the Transport Ministry in setting-up a taskforce to investigate the cause of collision but it must consist of third-party experts.

The investigation process must be transparent, with information and progress updated regularly to prevent any speculation or misinformation.

The investigation report, with estimated total loss and rigorous follow-up action, must be made public to restore confidence.

Finance Minister says Prasarana will bear full cost of medical treatment, but it must also pay for liability claims and make public the total amount paid.

A big thank you to the rescue team, which worked really hard, to retrieve the passengers.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Tuesday, 25th May 2021