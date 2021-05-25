Call upon the Terengganu Menteri Besar to stop selfish and greedy practice in his administration

The shock epic destruction of a hundreds-years old tree the size of a lorry this week absolutely broke the hearts of all Malaysians. (https://m.malaysiakini.com/news/575878)

Pictures of the gargantuan log occupying the entire space of a massive lorry posted online went viral and attracted thousands of outraged responses (https://www.facebook.com/1778074021/posts/10208091375840334/?d=n).

If you plant a tree it takes five years to reach the size of an arm.For a tree to grow to that size it will take hundreds of years. And now you have people simply chop down a tree the size of a lorry without any guilt !

I believe such a giant ancient tree cannot come from anywhere else except an old growth forest which has very high environmental value.

What we have seen were photos of a massive tree trunk sitting on a lorry. But this cannot be one stand alone tree where the loggers just go in and remove one single tree.

According to the Pahang Forestry Department, the log originated from Terengganu. Therefore, the Terengganu Forestry Department must show Malaysians where its stump is so that we know where the inexcusable ‘execution’ in the nether glooms of the ancient Malayan rainforests took place.

How much area has been destroyed, how much more is expected to be destroyed and also why is licence given for logging in ancient or old growth forest ?

I call upon the Terengganu Menteri Besar to stop this selfish and greedy practice in his administration. It is the duty of a leader to ensure that such national treasures are protected. It is wrong to take it all and leave nothing for our children.

Wong Tack MP for Bentong

Media statement by Wong Tack in Bentong on Tuesday, 25th May 2021