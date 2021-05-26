#kerajaangagal69: What a contrast – Noor Hisham warning Malaysians to be prepared for the worst in the Covid-19 pandemic while the worst country in the world in the pandemic, the United States with 34 million Covid-19 cases and over 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, looking forward to the end of the pandemic!

This is the extent of the failure of Malaysia in the mishandling of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 17 months – akin to the horrible Light Rail Transit (LRT) collision in Kuala Lumpur because a negligent driver drove the LRT in the wrong direction, resulting in three passengers suffering brain haemorrhage, a systemic failure which should never have happened.

Who would believe at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic 17 months ago that we would for 14 consecutive days have a higher daily increase of new Covid-19 cases than Indonesia, which has about nine times the population of Malaysia?

Who would believe that Malaysia, ranked No. 42 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases , would beat 36 of the 41 nations ranked above it in the category of “confirmed cases per million”?

This is very clear from the statistics in Our World In Data for May 24, 2021 as Malaysia is worse in this category than nations like the United States, India, France, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, Iran, Mexico, Indonesia, South Africa, Philippines, Iraq, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A question many Malaysians are asking is why it is Noor Hisham, and not the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is asking Malaysians to be prepared for the worst, as if having 525,889 Covid-19 cases and 7,289 Covid-19 deaths are not worse enough?

The emergency declared on January 11, 2021 was meant to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control and not to ask Malaysians to prepared for the worst!

Malaysians do not want the Covid-19 pandemic to reach a stage where there is a daily increase of over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths by the scores and hundreds.

Malaysia needs a new Commander-in-Chief in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic – one whom all Malaysians have trust and confidence in his leadership and vision in the war against Covid-19 pandemic and not one who does not mind being called “stupid”!

Will Malaysia get a new Commander-in-Chief?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th May 2021