#kerajaangagal71 – As Tajuddin will quit when UMNO says so, does this mean that UMNO supreme council does not think Tajuddin’s conduct was insensitive enough and UMNO’s political considerations must prevail?

I am rather intrigued by the statement by the former UMNO leader and Prime Minister who said that Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will apologise for his gaffes and being insensitive at a press conference yesterday on the LRT accident but will resign as Prasarana chairperson “as soon as the Umno supreme council orders all Umno members to let go of their positions at an appropriate time”.

Does this mean that the UMNO supreme council does not think that Tajuddin’s gaffes and insensitivity at his infamous press conference was insensitive enough, and that what was more important were UMNO supreme council’s “political considerations” and UMNO’s political considerations must prevail?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th May 2021