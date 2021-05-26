Not just the driver of the empty train but there must be others guilty of negligence causing two LRT trains to collide

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong should not be satisfied at blaming only the driver of the empty LRT train, for negligence in manually controlling his train that caused the collision with the LRT carrying 213 passengers. Wee said preliminary findings found that the empty train was moving in the wrong direction, and collided with a passenger-carrying train moving on the same track but in the opposite direction.

A thorough and exhaustive investigation is needed to determine how a manually controlled train can get on a track with a train coming from the opposite direction. Can any LRT train just get on a train line without the controller in the command center knowing or the automated computer tracking system alerting, signalling, or ringing alarm bells that two trains are on the same track but in the opposite direction?

Wee must ensure that all those responsible and not just the driver are punished for negligence. No stone must be left unturned to arrive at the truth of the accident that has caused injuries to 213 passengers, of which 3 are in critical condition.

Time For Political Appointees Who Are Unqualified And Unprofessional To Resign As Chairman Of GLCs Like Prasarana.

The time has come for political appointees who are unqualified and unprofessional to resign as Chairman of Government Linked Corporations(GLCs) like Prasarana. Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported in Malaysiakini as disagreeing with letting politicians head GLCs, even though he is the chairperson of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK). PTPK is under the Human Resources Ministry

However Ahmad is not sincere and irresponsible when he gave as a condition for his resignation, that the person appointed to replace him as Chairman must be from his party PAS. Clearly PAS has broken their earlier promise of ensuring professional management of GLCs that serves as public custodian of tens of billions of ringgit of public funds.

The disturbing performance of Prasarana following the LRT train collision, leaves a lot to be desired and lends urgency for politicians to be replaced as Chairman by competent and qualified professionals capable of doing a proper and responsible job.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th May 2021