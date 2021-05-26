Advise all 213 passengers in the train to accept the RM1000 initial compensation, but not sign any document that later excludes them from pursuing further claims of losses caused by the accident

The announcement by Prasarana chairperson Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to compensate the passengers in Monday’s Kuala Lumpur LRT train crash each with RM1,000 has received brickbats from netizens.

Understandably, it was not the initial amount that victims are entitled to receive, but it was Tajuddin’s uncouth behaviour as the chairman of the company that drove many up the wall.

Despite being assisted by a strong team of Prasarana’s staff, Tajuddin went wild with his ‘two trains kissed each other’ remark, and this had pissed off a lot of people.

His callous remark deserves to be condemned. I join the chorus of many others to call upon the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin to sack Tajuddin from his position in Prasarana.

I would advise all 213 passengers in the train to accept the RM1000 initial compensation, but not sign any document that later excludes them from pursuing further claims of losses caused by the accident.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th May 2021