All politicians in GLCs should be terminated or else Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s sacking is only circumstantial ad-hoc sacking that will not lead to institutional reform

The sacking of Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as the chairperson of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, should lead to all other politicians who serve as Chairperson or on the board of directors of Government Linked Corporations (GLCs) to be terminated immediately. Otherwise, this is only a circumstantial ad-hoc sacking that will not lead to institutional reform, as done by PH in appointing non-politicians on the Board of Directors of GLC. As custodians of public funds involving tens of billions of ringgit, only competent and qualified professionals should serve as directors of GLCs.

There is no doubt that Tajuddin is not qualified as chairperson of Prasarana. However, there are many other politicians who are equally not qualified to serve as Chairpersons or on the Board of Directors of GLCs. Amongst them is Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, the chairperson of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) under the Human Resources Ministry, who agreed that politicians should not be in GLCs.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is unlikely to terminate all politicians serving on the Board of Directors of GLCs. Muhyiddin was recorded on audio, offering political posts and positions in GLCs in exchange for political support. Ensuring that these MPs have an incentive to continue to support him is especially crucial when Muhyiddin has lost his parliamentary majority after UMNO have withdrawn their support.

UMNO Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah revealed that he rejected an offer to be Petronas Chairman because it was unconstitutional. UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan had rejected an offer to be Chairman of Tenaga Nasional Bhd. There are many MPs from PAS, Bersatu and Muhyiddin supporting UMNO, who are not like Tengku Razaleigh or Mohamad Hasan.

What About Non-Performing Ministers?

Tajuddin basically fell on his own sword with his non-performance in Prasarana. Whilst Muhyiddin may have enjoyed Tajuddin’s humiliation because Tajuddin was amongst UMNO MPs who opposed Muhyiddin, there will be questions asked why Ministers who failed to perform to contain COVID-19 pandemic still remain in their posts.

Malaysia’s COVID-19 cases per capita over the last 7 days, is now worse than India(see graph) with daily infections hitting a record 7,478 cases and 63 deaths yesterday. Malaysia’s Covid-19 basic reproduction number (R0) is still high at 1.17 on 26 May, even though this is a decline from the record high of 1.21 on 23 May. Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah warned that the worst is yet to come.

Malaysians can never forget the international ridicule Malaysia was subjected to when our Minister of Health proposed drinking warm water to avoid COVID-19. Or the Prime Minister himself and Ministers who flouted COVID-19 SOPs requiring wearing masks, social distancing or home quarantine rules. Will these Ministers get terminated?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 27th May 2021