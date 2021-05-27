Whilst waiting approval from the Federal Government, the Penang State Government should also officially write to Pharmaniaga offering to purchase vaccines directly

Even though Pharmaniaga Bhd is confident that it can supply around 8.6 million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June, many state governments still want to purchase the vaccines due to the slow and difficult process by their citizens in obtaining appointments for vaccinations. The rise in COVID-19 daily cases to a record 7,857 today and the record 63 deaths yesterday, has struck fear into the hearts of Malaysians who are desperately searching for vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones.

This afternoon, I had a zoom meeting with the Pharmaniaga group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope and his team together with Selangor State EXCO for Local Government Ng Sze Han, Damansara MP Tony Pua, Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming, Kuching MP Kelvin Yii and Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim on the availability of vaccines. The government-linked company is the sole product registration holder of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines in Malaysia.

Zulkarnain said that apart from the private sector, there are many states who have requested to purchase the vaccine, including Sarawak, Selangor, Sabah, Perak, Pahang and Johor. Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has written to the Federal government last week and is awaiting approval to purchase the vaccines either locally or from overseas producers of the vaccines.

Whilst awaiting response and approval from the PN Federal government, Penang should also write in to Pharmaniaga officially, offering to purchase the vaccines available. Zulkarnain did mention that there may be some vaccines available by the end of June for sale, after supplying to the Federal government. However, the quantity for sale will be more in July and August when the supply picks up. Details of purchase price and delivery can be discussed directly between Pharmaniaga and the state government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Thursday, 27th May 2021