Only a transparent investigation would restore public confidence in our public transport system

While Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been sacked with immediate effect from his position as chairman of Prasarana following his boorish performance during a press conference, the Umno Supreme Council member’s remark that the two trains “kissed each other” in the tunnel has left many stones unturned.

We want to know what happened before and during the accident, and the 213 passengers who were involved in the train crash and their families would want a fair investigation to find out the cause of the accident.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong have a lot of explanation to do on why the authorities have failed to suspend the senior management staff who could be either directly or indirectly responsible for the evitable accident.

Such a drastic action has to be taken in the interest of transparency and good corporate governance to prevent any undesirable hindrances in the event that an investigation is being carried out.

A thorough investigation would necessitate both Prasarana and the government to release CCTV video footage recorded before and during the collision, especially footage inside the train drivers’ cabin as well as the control centre.

There is no valid excuse not showing the public what had led to the collision, in particular, the 213 passengers deserve to know the truth of their mishaps. The video recording would provide answers to what had transpired before and during the crash.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 27th May 2021