Less Johoreans are vaccinated in phase 2 compare to phase 1. Where are the vaccine?

45% of the new Covid-19 positive cases come from Klang Valley. Sarawak recorded the 2nd highest after Klang Valley, around 9% to 10% while Johor recorded the 3rd highest, i.e. 8.5% of the total cases.

However vaccination rate in Johor is among the lowest, only 5.54%, lower than Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan etc that do not record as many Covid-19 cases as Johor.

It is obvious that Johor does not receive the vaccine that we need.

During phase 1 of the national immunisation plan, 71,623 Johoreans received 1 dose of vaccine and 66,883 Johoreans received 2 doses of vaccine.

However under Phase 2, only 68,920 Johoreans received 1 dose of vaccine and 8,593 Johoreans received 2 doses of vaccine.

It is as clear as crystal that phase 2 of the immunisation plan does not move as fast as it should in Johor.

A few suggestions for Johor MB and Johor State Government: –

Setting up more PPV The State Government should offer suitable halls under PBT to CITF free of charge as PPV so that more PPV can be set up with minimum costs. Recruit more volunteers Under the current volunteer recruitment through KBS, each volunteer must be on duty 6 hours per shift for at least seven (7) consecutive days. The State Government should recruit more volunteers under more flexible terms to be stationed at PPV to ensure the smooth running of PPV, especially when we enter phase 3. Mass testing and vaccination at industrial areas In the third wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic in Johor , 40.8% of the cases came from industrial areas. In Johor, 3 districts with highest Covid-19 cases are Johor Bahru, Kulai and Muar. It is also because these 3 districts are heavily industrialised.

When we keep total lockdown as an option, it must come with an economic relief package, mass testing and large scale vaccination. State government should set up vaccination teams moving from one industrial area to another so that we can bring down industrial infection.

The discussion between Johor Chief Minister, top state government servants, Members of Parliament and state assemblypersons today is a good start. However more follow-up actions are needed to translate words into actions. This is the first discussion, and I hope this won’t be the last discussion.

Teo Nie Ching DAP Johor Deputy Chairperson & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Thursday, 27th May 2021