The Director of the Terengganu Forestry Department, Roslan Rani must understand that his job is not to ‘exploit, extract and destroy’

The chopping down of an ancient tree which came from a forest reserve in Terengganu a few days ago was enough to enrage Malaysians from across the country.

But what angered the people further was when the Director of the Terengganu Forestry Department, Roslan Rani came forward and proudly gave a cliché explanation that the logging is licensed and the approval process has followed procedures.

He further shockingly revealed that area from where the giant log came from has been earmarked for ‘development’. What sort of ‘development’ and why are we allowing an old growth forest reserve to be ‘developed’?

Roslan clearly displayed no guilt over his irresponsible action. I shudder and at the same time feel disgusted to think how we could have entrusted such a person to hold an important position in protecting our national natural heritage.

Roslan must realize that he is not the Director of ‘Jabatan Pembalakan’. He must understand that his job is not to ‘exploit, extract and destroy’. His job is to ensure that our forests are sustainably managed and the natural heritage of this nation is protected.

I am also puzzled with the response by the Human Development, Dakwah and Information exco Mohd Nor Hamzah who said that cancellation of the logging license would result in an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). What logic is that? Why would reversing and correcting a wrong decision get investigated by the MACC?

In fact, the MACC should step in now to investigate how the license got approved in the first place. What are the justifications for cutting down an ancient old growth forest reserve? How was the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) carried out?

The Terengganu Menteri Besar must stop this selfish and greedy practice in his administration. As a top political leader of his state, he must be more visionary. It is important that he understands that his duty is not just to look after the people of this generation but the future generations as well. Don’t take it all and leave nothing for our children.

Wong Tack MP for Bentong

Media statement by Wong Tack in Bentong on Thursday, 27th May 2021