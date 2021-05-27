The Sarawak Government must now immediately roll out the financial assistance for all the SMEs, small and micro businesses and hawkers

With the announcement of the 2-week MCO starting 29-5-2021, the Government must now immediately roll out the financial assistance for all the SMEs, small and micro businesses and hawkers.

RM1 billion will be more than sufficient to help these targeted groups to tide over this difficult time.

This immediate financial assistance should take the form of:

One-month wage subsidy for all businesses;

Cash handouts to all hawkers and micro businesses.

The existing systems of the government agencies are ready for a swift roll out of such financial assistance. The SOCSO has all the records of employees, the councils have all the records of the hawkers and the Business Names Registries have all records of micro businesses.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 27th May 2021