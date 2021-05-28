#kerajaangagal76 – CITF should consider incentives to accelerate the national vaccination rollout to ensure that vaccination does not become the nation’s Achilles’ Heel in the Covid-19 Pandemic when it is definitely a game-changer although it may not be the silver bullet to end the pandemic

The public unhappiness, frustration and anger was palpable and tangible in the many MySejahtera technical difficulties faced by the people seeking an appointment to receive Astra Zeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Although the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has apologised for the confusion and technical hitches, it has yet to regain public trust and confidence.

The question is whether the CITF has learnt any lesson from the poor website architecture on Tuesday, as no head is rolling over the technical and system problems of the MySejahtera app.

IT professionals believed the system was not designed to handle millions of simultaneous requests.

A typical website is not the same as a registration site, which has to interact with many other sites to send and receive data.

Over a million slots were snapped in about an hour after registration opened, with people soon venting on social media about the various technical glitches they faced on the JKJAV website.

Apart from being unable to view the vaccination centres despite refreshing the website, they were blocked from submitting their applications despite entering details several times. There were also numerous complaints from applicants who said their appointment dates would not load after they clicked on their respective states.

Among the other complaints include applicants not receiving a message after completing their registration, leaving them unsure if their application was successful.

It was previously reported that RM70 million had been allocated for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s data integration and appointment system, a sum that coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin last month said was “prudent” for the country’s largest-ever immunisation drive.

I support the call by the DAP Kampung Tunku assemblywoman Lim Yi Wei asking Khairy to reveal the vendor, project manager, lead tech and developer behind the PICK system, provide details on the firm’s credentials as well as how much of the RM70 million had been spent so far and why the Covid-19 vaccine supply access guarantee special committee (JKJAV)’s hotline and email helpdesk were not responding to the public.

This is all the more important as Khairy’s deputy, Ahmad Amzad Hashim, earlier said the registration had gone through a stress test without any hitches.

There should be full disclosure of Covid-19 procurement contracts to boost public confidence that the government is doing its best to procure the best suppliers and contractors for key services, goods and public works and this applies to the respective costs and details of the various Covid-19 vaccines.

CITF should consider incentives to accelerate the national vaccination rollout to ensure that vaccination does not become the nation’s Achilles’ Heel in the Covid-19 Pandemic when it is definitely a game-changer although it may not be the silver bullet to end the pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 28th May 2021