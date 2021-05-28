Facts and figures prove that both the emergency and the suspension of Parliament has not only failed to reduce COVID-19 infections, but has seen a dramatic increase

DAP is surprised that the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 needed 6 meetings to agree to several “criteria and threshold” in reviewing whether the state of emergency should be continued or not, without elaborating what were the criteria and threshold they agreed to. The Emergency to battle COVID-19 was declared by the King on the advice of the Prime Minister on 12 January 2021 until 1 August.

The committee was set up under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 with the task to advise the King on the ongoing emergency, as well as when it should end. For the committee to require 6 meetings and three and a half months since it was formed on 9 February to agree on several criteria and thresholds, gives rise to questions whether the three PH representatives can make genuine contributions and play a meaningful role. The 3 PH representatives in the committee are Kulim-Bandar Baharu Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, and Kuala Selangor MP Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Normally, there would be interim progress reports. These progress reports should indicate the effectiveness of the Emergency and shutting down Parliament in winning the war against COVID-19. Just as the battle against COVID-19 should be based on science and data, the question of whether the Emergency and suspension of Parliament helped against COVID-19 should be based on facts and figures.

Facts and figures prove that both the Emergency and the suspension of Parliament has not only failed to reduce COVID-19 infections but has seen a dramatic increase. On 12 January when the Emergency was declared, the number of daily COVID-19 infections were 3,309, cumulative infections were 141,533 and cumulative deaths at 559. Four and a half months later, on 27 May 2021, daily infections have spiked up more than double to 7,875, cumulative cases are nearly 4 times higher at 541,224 and cumulative deaths four and a half times higher at 2,491.

Facts and figures show that the Emergency and suspension of Parliament is not the solution to winning the battle against COVID-19. A successful National Immunisation Programme(PICK) is the solution. The slow procurement of vaccines has resulted in late delivery and a low vaccination rate. The escalating rise in COVID-19 infections has created fear and panic amongst the public resulting in a desperate search for vaccines to protect their loved ones. That is why the public was so upset and fuming at the botched online registration for AstraZeneca vaccines that failed, despite its RM70 million price tag.

For a swift and smooth implementation of PICK, there must be accountability, transparency, and oversight of governmental functions. Only Parliament can play this check and balance role to ensure that the government performs its duties and public monies are properly used. Parliament must be reopened, and the Emergency ended immediately to speed up the vaccination process.

The Committee must not allow the 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections with a record high of 7,857 daily infections yesterday, to be used as an excuse to extend the Emergency after 1 August.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 28th May 2021