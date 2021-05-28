Petition description to urge the government to be transparent and accountable for Covid-19 vaccine procurement and pricing

On 26/4/21, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz announced that the allocation of RM 5 billion vaccine procurement will be drawn from National Trust Fund (KWAN).

He then explained that the the initial RM3 billion allocated for vaccine procurement announced last year comprised of RM2.3 billion for purchase of vaccines and RM700 million for the immunisation programme.

The additional RM2 billion allocated fund includes securing additional vaccine stocks to cover 120% of the population, which was meant for 80% coverage initially.

However, the government has not disclosed the purchase price of any of the Covid-19 vaccines and the reason given is due to the non-disclosure agreements (“NDA”) signed with the manufacturers.

As a matter of fact,

Last year, Belgium’s budget state secretary has revealed the agreed vaccine pricing by EU.

In April 2021, Bulgarian PM has disclosed the price for EU’s new vaccine contract with Pfizer.

“The evil of corruption reaches into every corner of the world. It lies at the heart of the MOST URGENT problems we face” – David Cameron, former PM of UK.

Therefore, We urge the government of Malaysia to be transparent and accountable for Covid-19 vaccine procurement and pricing. As large sums of public monies are involved, lack of transparency will lead to worries of potential embezzlement while we are still endeavoring to win the covid-19 battle.

Malaysia bersih, harapan kita.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Friday, 28th May 2021