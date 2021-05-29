A whole-of-society approach to soften the adverse economic impact of a “total lockdown” through a RM45 billion financial aid package

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a three-phase nationwide lockdown that will start with a “total lockdown” from June 1 to 14, where all sectors are not allowed to operate except for essential economic and services sectors listed by the National Security Council. This total lockdown is a whole-of-government failure by the PN government in controlling the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite having declared an Emergency and suspended Parliament on January 12, Malaysia is now one of the worst nations in the world per capita. Nearly four months after closing down Parliament, Malaysia continues to register new records in COIVD-19 cases, with 8,290 new cases, 61 new deaths, 549,514 cumulative cases and 2,552 cumulative deaths on 27 May. Clearly Parliament is neither the problem nor the cause of this 3rd wave of COVID-19.
Vaccination is the only remedy and solution to the COVID-19 crisis. The unforgivable lackadaisical attitude by the PN government in procuring vaccines has caused delays in the delivery and a slow vaccination rate. A swift and smooth National Immunisation Programme(PICK) could have avoided unnecessary loss of lives.
Since the MCO 3.0 total lockdown will be similar to MCO 1.0, the economic losses daily are estimated at RM2.4 billion. There is an urgent need to formulate a new RM 45 billion financial aid package like last year, for the people and all economic sectors affected by the lockdown. Even though this RM45 billion financial aid package will cause the budget deficit to increase by another 3-4%, the direct fund injection will help to save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood.
This new RM45 billion financial aid package should last until the end of the year when PICK is supposed to be completed, with 80% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. The cash injection of RM45 billon into the economy must directly benefit workers and business encompassing:
This preliminary RM45 billion financial aid package for a total lockdown MCO 3.0 is not huge when compared to RM340 billion spent under MCO 1.0 and MCO 2.0. Further additional sums can be added on later, depending on the length of the total lockdown, if the RM45 billion financial aid package is deemed inadequate.
The whole-of-government failure has caused this catastrophic COVID-19 crisis. This RM45 billion financial aid package is needed to encourage a whole-of-society approach to soften the adverse economic impact of a total lockdown and avert a deepening economic recession.