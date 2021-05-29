Pour resources to probe custodial deaths not MPs like Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for voicing out and performing his duty as a Parliamentarian

DAP urges the Police to pour resources to probe the three recent custodial deaths and not on MPs like Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for voicing out and performing his duty as a Parliamentarian. Syed was called up by police again for his Twitter post involving former Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman on May 25. He was recently investigated after he commented on the death of A. Ganapathy in police custody.

The police should investigate the recent custodial death of Surendran Shanker in the Simpang Rengam Prison. DAP expresses grave concern at the 3 custodial deaths in a space of one month that started with A. Ganapathy, followed by Sivabalan Subramaniam at the Gombak police headquarters.

An inquest should be held for all police custodial deaths and full information and sympathy provided to their families. Those responsible should be punished and stern action taken to prevent any repeat of such custodial deaths.

Investigating MPs voicing out their concern over these police custodial deaths will not serve to enhance public confidence. The public can not understand what criminal act Syed Saddiq has committed with his statements. The police should return Syed Saddiq’s phone they had seized.

Even though Parliament is suspended and cannot meet under Emergency powers, MPs still exercise their functions and duties to the voters who elected them and defend the rights of the rakyat under the Federal Constitution that MPs had sworn to protect.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement (2) by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 29th May 2021