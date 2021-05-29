DAP Sarawak welcomes the announcement from Khairy Jamaluddin that Sarawak will be allocated 350,000 doses of vaccines per week starting June with 4.4 million doses by end of August. This would mean that Sarawak will be the first State to complete the national vaccination program in
Malaysia and that Sarawak Government does not need to purchase vaccines on its own.
In order to achieve this target, the vaccination process and SOPs must be simplified and made more accessible to the people.
To achieve this target, DAP Sarawak urges the Government to adopt the proposals of the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations, Malaysia which, in gist, are as follows: