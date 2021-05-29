MITI has to reveal its list of companies and the percentage of workers allowed in this lockdown phase

MITI needs to be transparent and publish the list of companies and what percentage of workers are allowed to work from the office for each sector. As the majority of companies are likely to be forced to either stop operations or work from home in the coming weeks, it will be good to have transparency on who is allowed to work from office as usual.

MITI should also create a whistle-blowing platform for employees or members of the public to report abuses of such permission to work from office. A quick check on social media will reveal many grouses that employees who are fully capable to work from home are being forced by their bosses to work from office.

The public should be able to view this list and judge to see if the services listed are truly essential. This self-policing method is the best way to hold the Ministry accountable to ensure that there are no funny games being played this time like the last. There have been many allegations that companies that were non-essential had applied and gotten through the essential services list the last round. This time we need to be sure that history does not repeat itself.

MITI needs to immediately publish these following details :

Name of company Industry Number of employed granted right to work in office Percentage of staff allowed to work from office

Many businesses will be losing out as they have to close, or operate with limited hours or work from home and it is only fair that the services that are allowed to operate are essential and not because they are backed by highly influential personnels.

I strongly urge MITI to immediately release the list of companies and not just the sectors of the essential services. It is obvious that MITI is the weak link to all roadblocks and regulations, hence be transparent and accountable for the decisions you make.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Saturday, 29th May 2021