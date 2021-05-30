Cabinet sleeping on the job for failing to meet its self-imposed 2-week deadline that expired on 28 April, to decide whether to reverse the discredited cabotage policy of Wee Ka Siong that has affected high-tech digital investments of between RM12-15 billion

The PN Cabinet is sleeping on the job for failing to meet its self-imposed 2-week deadline that expired more than a month ago on 28 April to decide whether to reverse the discredited cabotage policy of Wee Ka Siong that has affected high-tech digital investments of between RM12- RM15 billion. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had on 14 April in Cabinet, given a 2 week deadline to 6 different Ministries to review the effect of the country’s cabotage policy on the digital and shipping industries.

Now that the 2 weeks deadline on 28 April has expired more than a month ago, there is deafening silence from Cabinet on their decision whether to persist with or reverse the present cabotage policy. Such indecisiveness on the outcome of this review is typical of a failed government. Wee had refused on 13 November 2020 to continue PH’s cabotage policy of granting exemption to foreign ships carrying repairs of submarine cables to encourage foreign digital investments.

The stubbornness of Wee in clinging to a failed cabotage policy had caused Facebook and Google to bypass Malaysia, when their concerns of delays of up to 27 days for submarine cable repairs were ignored. Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Rais Hussin had openly blamed Wee’s revocation of the cabotage exemption for causing Malaysia to be side-lined by Facebook and Google in favour of Singapore and Indonesia, as well as jeopardised potential data centre investments worth RM 12-15 billion in foreign investment.

The PN government has failed the test of putting Malaysia’s digital future first by giving priority to their own political future, selfishly to save Wee’s face to secure the support of Wee’s 2 MCA MPs for PN. The cabotage policy exemption for high-value and high-tech digital investments should be reinstated to ensure that Malaysia does not lose out on digital investments of RM12-15 billion.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 30th May 2021