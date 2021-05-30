Vaccine Registration Status for our mobile counters

We are tracking the vaccine registration status of those we helped to register at various locations including markets, parks and kampungs. These are our findings based on a sample group of 185 individuals as of 28 May 2021. Out of the 185 individuals we helped to register, 45% have been given a vaccine appointment. However, a majority of 55% of those registered still do not have an appointment. It is worrying that 64% of those without appointment are high-risk individuals. This is disconcerting as Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout is supposed to target this very group of high-risk individuals. High-risk here refers to senior citizens (age 60 and above), those with chronic diseases and people with disabilities (OKU).

We urge the Federal Government to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination for those in the high-risk category. There is an urgent need to reevaluate its strategy in reaching the masses for vaccination and increase the speed and access to vaccination, especially for those in the high-risk category. Simplify the process for senior citizens. Allow them to walk-in and be vaccinated by simply producing their MyKad. In us seeking to protect our most vulnerable, there is an urgent need to simplify, simplify and simplify!

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 30th May 2021