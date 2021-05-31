#kerajaangagal80 – Call on all Malaysians to unite as one people to be disciplined, to avoid the 3Cs and practise the 3Ws, so that the MCO 3.0 is the last MCO in Malaysia in the war against Covid-19 pandemic and prove that we can learn from the United States and India to become a better performing nation after being a failure in Covid-19 pandemic

I could not believe my eyes when I checked the world-o-meter table for the Covid-19 cases for each country yesterday.

The United States, which was the world’s worst nation in the Covid-19 pandemic for over a year as to have a cumulative total of over 34 million cases and over 600,000 fatalities, was recording a daily increase of over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for three months and a daily fatality of over 2,000 deaths also for three long months.

It reached its daily peak of new Covid-19 cases on January 8, 2021 when it registered 304,248 cases and its daily peak of fatalities on 12th January 2021 when it registered 4,482 deaths.

Yesterday, the United States registered a daily increase of 7,750 cases – a drop of 97.5% from its peak of 304,248 cases on January 8, and a daily increase of 124 new Covid-19 deaths – a drop of 97.3% from its peak of 4,482 deaths on 12th January 2021!

Even India, which took over United States’ place as the worst performing state in the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two months, is turning the corner as far as daily increase of new Covid-19 cases is concerned, although it daily Covid-19 fatalities are still high exceeding 3,000 deaths since April 27.

Yesterday, India reported a daily increase of 153,485 cases – a 63% drop from its peak of 414,433 new daily cases 24 days ago on May 6. India registered 3,129 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The United States is now the eighth country with the highest daily increase of new Covid-19 cases, while Malaysia is ranked No. 11.

Tomorrow, the full-lockdown of MCO 3.0 goes into force, and there is gloom and doom in Malaysia;

I call on all Malaysians to unite as one people to be disciplined, to avoid the 3Cs and practise the 3Ws – avoid Crowded places, Close-contact settings and Confined and enclosed spaces; while Wear a mask, Wash hands and heed the Warning to avoid close contact, practise proper cough etiquette, frequent disinfection and seek medical help if symptomatic – so that the MCO 3.0 is the last MCO in Malaysia in the war against Covid-19 pandemic and prove that we can learn from the United States and India to become a better performing nation after being a failure in Covid-19 pandemic.

However, I agree with former Cabinet Minister Rafidah Aziz and the president of the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations (FPMPAM), Dr. Steven Chow that the acceleration of the ramping-up of the national vaccination rollout must be one the priorities, and the Minister co-ordinating vaccines, Khairy Jamaluddin, must get rid of his fixation with “mega” Covid-19 vaccination centres as the challenge is to get the vaccine to people especially in remote areas and not to get the people to the vaccine!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 31st May 2021