Double up the GPs and private hospitals network

I welcome this initiative as it will speed up national vaccination rollout. However, I think we can do more with the projected vaccine supply announced by KJ.

KJ announced earlier that in the months of June and July we’ll be receiving 16 million vaccine supply – 12 million Sinovac, 2.2 million Pfizer and 1.2 million AstraZeneca. The minister also said the PPVs planned earlier will reach 150,000 doses per day on average, which means that at 80% usage rate, from the month of June and July, the planned PPVs will need about 11.25 million doses of vaccine supply.

In another word, there’ll be an extra of about 5 million more doses of vaccine supply that can be distributed to GPs and private hospitals to help speed up the vaccination rollout above the target 150,000 doses per day on average.

At 80% usage rate, this will work out to about 67,000 doses per day for the additional PVVs if they can start on 1 June (which is not possible). This news report says that the 1,000 GPs and private hospitals announced by the minister would be able to administer 40,000 doses per day by the end of June.

Therefore, I believe that with the projected vaccine supply, with the right logistic and supply planning, the government can double up this GPs and private hospitals network to reach 80,000 or even 100,000 doses per day if and when they are approved along June and July. This is also based on the fact that 75% of vaccine supply for the months of June and July (12 million) is Sinovac, which only requires normal vaccine storage that’s already widely available in the current logistic and storage network of GPs and private hospitals.

June and July will be crucial months for us, the government should work towards at least 80% usage rate of vaccine supply. Therefore, they should plan NOW how to make full use of the estimated 5 million extra vaccine supply.

Yeo Bee Yin MP for Bakri

Media comment by Yeo Bee Yin in Bakri on Monday, 31st May 2021