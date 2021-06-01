Azhar Harun should convene Parliament pursuant Article 55 of the Federal Constitution

1. Power to convene Parliament rests with the Yang DiPertuan Agung and not the Prime Minister

The position of Parliament under our Federal Constitution is very clear. It consists of the Yang Di Pertuan Agong (YDPA), Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat (Article 44).

The power to summons Parliament to sit rests with the YDPA. This is clearly provided under Article 55 of the Federal Constitution. Since the YDPA is part of Parliament, it is the intention of the Federal Constitution that Dewan Rakyat or the Dewan Negara may sit independent of the Executive.

I am aware that under Standing Order 11 of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, the leader of the House (Prime Minister) will be the person to advise the Yang Di Pertuan Agong when to hold the first sitting of Dewan Rakyat and to advise the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat when to hold any subsequent sittings. The purpose of this provision is clearly administrative in nature and does not take away the powers of the YDPA to summons Parliament to sit as provided under the Federal Constitution. The intention of Standing Order 11 is to facilitate the smooth running of Parliament sittings and to enable the Cabinet/Executive to prepare themselves to come to Parliament to be answerable to Parliament as is provided under Article 43(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Standing Orders of Parliament are only a subsidiary legislation under the Federal Constitution and cannot contradicts or overrides the Federal Constitution itself. Therefore, Dato’ Azhar Harun as Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat should immediately write to the YDPA to convene the Dewan Rakyat pursuant to Article 55 of the Federal Constitution.

2. The Dewan Rakyat is independent and not subjected to the Executive

The Dewan Rakyat is independent of and not subjected to the Cabinet/Executive far less its operation to be determined by the Cabinet/Executive. In fact, the Cabinet/Executive is in a sense subservient to the Dewan Rakyat. The formation of the Cabinet/Executive is subject to the Prime Minister obtaining the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat. This is consistent with the concept of democracy where the voice of the people is supreme and the people are represented by the Members of Parliament they have elected to the Dewan Rakyat. Article 43(3) of the Federal Constitution makes it plain and clear, the cabinet is collectively responsible (accountable) to Parliament.

3. Emergency Powers under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution does not extend to the suspension of Parliament or the Judiciary

The Proclaimation of Emergency under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution is to deal with any grave emergency whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the country is threatened. Any law promulgated during the proclaimation of emergency must be limited to deal with the said 3 threats otherwise it is unconstitutional.

[Note: It is questionable whether the Proclaimation of Emergency made on 11th January 2021 to combat Covid-19 comes within the ambit of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.]

No law can be promulgated to suspend the Parliament or the Judiciary as Parliament and the Judiciary can never be said to be a threat to the security, economic life and public order of the country. Therefore, the promulgation of Section 14(1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 suspending Parliament is invalid. Article 150 does not envisage itself having the power to suspend Parliament, so any legislation made thereunder cannot be conferred such powers. Section 14(1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 is made ultra vires of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.

This position is supported by the fact that Article 150 clearly provides that during the Proclaimation of Emergency, both houses of Parliament may sit. This position was also taken by His Royal Highness the YDPA in his media statement on 24th February, 2021.

If we were to interpret that the Executive can have unlimited powers during a Proclaimation of Emergency including to suspend Parliament and the Judiciary, we will soon be like Myanmar under military rule. Prime Minister Muhyiddin and his group have shamelessly grabbed power from the democratically elected government in its Sheraton Move just like the military did in Myanmar on 1st February 2021 after Aung San Suu Kyi and her party won the election held. We cannot discount Muhyiddin and his group suspending also the Judiciary to hold on to power using the military.

Dato’ Azhar Harun as Speaker of the House must not allow the Dewan Rakyat to be suspended. He must come to the defence of the Dewan Rakyat and not read the laws selectively to allow the Executive to suspend the Dewan Rakyat. This is an act of treason against the Dewan Rakyat. Whenever he sees an assault on Parliamentary democracy, he should be bold to come to its defence.

What prompts Dato’ Azhar Harun to defend the PN government? Is he fearful the fall of PN government will also mean that he will also lose his Speaker post?

He has exhibited such tendency of self preservation when the Motion of No Confidence on the Prime Minister came before the Dewan Rakyat. Parliamentary convention has always given priority to the Motion of No Confidence on a Prime Minister, a position held by Dato’ Azhar Harun himself until his appointment (his elevation to the Speaker post was done without an election when one should have been held) to the Speaker post. He selectively interpreted the law and said he has no such power to fix the agenda of the Dewan Rakyat sitting giving the Executive to full power to determine the agenda of the Dewan Rakyat.

Every criticism Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Dato’ Azhar Harun levelled against his critics on the suspension of Parliament during Emergency apply squarely and perfectly on himself.

Dato’ Azhar Harun lacks the understanding on the concept of the division of powers as provided by the Federal Constitution. He is selective in his interpretation of the law and has failed to appreciate that the Executive has no power to suspend Parliament.

Dato’ Azhar Harun is someone highly regarded by me and many of my friends before his elevation as the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat. I challenge him to do what is right to restore his image and stature.

I called on Dato’ Azhar Harun to be bold and brave like YB V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah Member of Parliament) when he was the Speaker of Perak State Assembly. When the Executive through the police prevented the State elected representatives from convening the State Assembly sitting by closing the gate to the State Assembly, he held a sitting under a tree nearby the State Assembly (now famously known as the Tree of Democracy). Obviously, he suffered the consequences. On the next occasion he succeeded to convene a sitting at the State Assembly, he was forcibly removed by the police from his chair and another Speaker was installed. History will vindicate him as a bold and brave Speaker who is willing to be sacrificed to defend democracy and do what is right.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Tuesday, 1st June 2021