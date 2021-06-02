PN government/Mysejahtera must disclose fully and transparently the age profile of those vaccinated to reassure the public that front-liners and senior citizens get priority and first preference of vaccines

The delayed delivery of vaccines and spike in the record numbers of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths have struck fear in the hearts of Malaysians who are desperately seeking vaccines. This search is even more urgent amongst high-risk and vulnerable groups, especially the elderly. For this reason, the public can be easily distressed by news reports of tens of thousands of fortunate people chosen but fail to turn up for appointments to receive vaccine jabs.

Explanations have been given by the government about what happened to the tens of thousands of unused vaccines left by those that fail to turn up for their appointments. DAP urges the PN government/Mysejahtera to disclose fully and transparently the age profile of those vaccinated to reassure the public that front-liners(including teachers and those working in essential services) and senior citizens get priority and first preference of vaccines.

Many countries in the West give a complete profile of age groups, giving priority and preference to older and senior citizens as well as vulnerable groups before giving them to the younger and more healthy citizens. This would also serve to allay concerns that there are younger people and those not in the high-risk or vulnerable groups getting vaccines beforehand, through unethical means.

Failure to give an age profile on a regular basis of those vaccinated, would only deepen the existing trust deficit between the public and PN, following the whole-of-government failure in handling COVID-19 until we are now amongst the worst countries in the world. Such trust deficit is not helped by the serial policy flip-flops and COVID-19 SOPs U-turns as well as double-standard in the enforcement of Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions between the VIPs and the rakyat.

Defeating COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society effort premised on public trust and confidence. If the PN government cannot trust MPs by refusing to reopen and convene Parliamentary meetings, then PN should not refuse to trust the people. Failure to fully disclose information would not help to repair the breakdown of trust towards the PN government that led to an Emergency Proclamation and three MCOs but still failed abjectly to contain and check COVID-19.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021