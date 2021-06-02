Muhyiddin urged to address ‘vaccine plight’ of Pagoh and Johor

We are shocked to learn that the constituencies represented by PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are not spared from the lack of Covid Vaccination Centres.

Bukit Gambir, represented by Muhyiddin in Johor State Assembly, has no vaccination centre to date. The multi-ethnic mid-sized town has about 40,000 people, served by a dedicated entrance/exit to North-South Highway, a KFC Restaurant, and four government clinics in the vicinity (including Klinik Kesihatan and Klinik Desa).

However, for Covid vaccination senior citizens there were asked to travel to Tangkak which is located 25km away. Lack of transport is a hindrance to get more senior citizens registered and vaccinated quickly.

Pagoh, the Parliament constituency held by Muhyiddin since 1995, has about 80,000 people. The KL-Singapore High Speed Rail was supposed to have a station in Pagoh near Bandar Universiti Pagoh. Yet, it also has no vaccination centre to date. We heard the government is setting up one probably by mid-June if certain equipment and logistical issues can be resolved soon.

Both Bukit Gambir and Pagoh were hit hard by Covid since 2020. According to the daily updates of respective District Health Office, Mukim Jorak and Mukim Grisek still has 354 cases and 181 cases, respectively, just to name two examples. Unfortunately, several people have died. The surge in cases pushes everyone to register for vaccine. They want to be vaccinated now.

The ‘vaccine plight’ of Pagoh and Bukit Gambir is common to the small towns and rural areas in Johor. In the state with approximately 3.6 million population, 1.51 million have already registered for vaccines (as of 31stMay 2021). There are only 26 vaccination centres listed on the official website www.vaksincovid.gov.my. The actual number is probably higher at about 35 as several centres were just put into operation by using private hospitals a few days ago. That translates into approximately 50,000 people (or 100,000 doses of vaccine) per each vaccination centre in Johor. The ratio does not make sense.

We are racing against time. We need to at least triple the number of centres to a hundred. In fact, there are 99 public health clinics (Klinik Kesihatan) throughout Johor excluding government hospitals and hundreds of rural clinics. Many of these clinics can be turned into vaccination centre for the convenience of the local communities they serve. With that we could boost vaccination rate as soon as possible.

Bear in mind that as many as seven Ministers from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet come from Johor. They are Health Minister Adham Baba (Tenggara), Halimah Sadique (Kota Tinggi), Wee Ka Seong (Ayer Hitam), Noraini Ahmad (Parit Sulong), Abd Latiff Ahmad (Mersing) and Hishamuddin Hussein (Sembrong). All big names. Yet, the heavyweight constituencies including Ayer Hitam, Parit Sulong and Sembrong has no vaccination centre at all. How is that possible?

In these small towns and rural areas represented by Cabinet Ministers, transport is more challenging than in the big cities like Johor Bahru, Muar and Batu Pahat. Senior citizens in these areas often live on their own as the younger generations work in cities and could not return due to movement control. It is a shame when many are excluded from the vaccination campaign because the nearest vaccination centre is just too far away. Not to mention the smartphone-based MySejahtera platform is not that friendly to senior citizens.

We call upon PM Muhyiddin Yassin and the Cabinet to remember their responsibilities on Johor. Do not ignore the vaccine plight of rural Johoreans. Remove vaccine barriers by setting up more centres throughout the state immediately. Vaccines save lives. And the lives of orang kampung in Bukit Gambir, Pagoh, Ayer Hitam, Yong Peng, Parit Sulong, Sembrong, Kahang, Paloh, Benut, Pekan Nanas, Kukup, Rengit and many more small towns must be protected similar to those living in the urban areas.

Hassan Karim MP for Pasir Gudang

Yeo Tung Siong SA for Pekan Nanas

Tan Hong Pin SA for Skudai

Joint media statement by Hassan Karim, Yeo Tung Siong and Tan Hong Pin in Johor Bahru on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021