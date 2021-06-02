DAP urges PN to set up mobile vaccination sites instead of mega-sized PPV

Concerning Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) plan to set up mega-sized vaccination centres (PPV), I urge the PN backdoor government not to put the cart before the horse. This is because mass gatherings in such large-scale centres would possibly lead to the spread of viruses. Instead, the government should set up small-scale mobile vaccination sites in every district or area to prevent mass gathering while speeding up the vaccination process.

The PN government should fully utilise local halls or community centres for vaccination purposes. Given that most of the schools are now closed, the government should also consider renting school halls for the purpose of vaccinating the local residents instead of putting in huge investments to build large-scale vaccination centres.

In the wake of the worsening pandemic, setting up mobile vaccination centres is the most suitable and practical solution to the problem that many senior citizens missed their vaccination appointments. Apart from medical personnel from the Health Ministry, the PN government should also mobilise public servants from other departments to assist them in non-medical roles, such as carrying out door-to-door visits to set appointments, filling up forms, distributing brochures related to vaccination information, and so on.

Due to advantages such as small scale and mobility, mobile vaccination sites are most suitable to be deployed in remote areas such as New Villages and Kampungs. Considering that most residents would stay at home due to the total lockdown measures, the entire vaccination process could be sped up if the Health Ministry is willing to vaccinate the residents in their neighbourhood. Such a measure will definitely accelerate the vaccination programme while ensuring that the target of herd immunity can be achieved as soon as possible.

Anson Bay Medical Centre has been listed by the Health Ministry as one of the vaccination centres. Therefore, I urge all residents to attend their appointments once they have been notified in order to avoid vaccine wastage.

Furthermore, I also call upon the authorities to immediately look into the problem that many senior citizens have not received their appointments even though registrations were made as early as February. As more citizens no longer fear or resist vaccines, the government should strike while the iron is hot to ramp up its vaccination programme, so that those who have registered will not have to wait for an appointment indefinitely.

Woo Kah Leong DAP PERAK ASSISTANT ORGANIZING SECRETARY

Media statement by Woo Kah Leong in Ipoh on Wednesday, 2nd June 2021