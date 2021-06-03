PN urged to offer walk-in for senior citizens, disabled and high risk groups

As of today, a large number of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and high risk groups have not received their vaccination appointments. In view of this predicament, I call upon the PN backdoor government to allow walk-in vaccination for the abovementioned vulnerable groups at their nearest vaccination centres.

Learn From Singapore to Offer Walk-in Vaccination

Singapore recently allows senior citizens aged 60 years old and above to walk into any vaccination centres to get their jabs on the spot without an appointment. Therefore, I call upon the PN government to stop being obstinate and be open-minded instead to learn from other countries about policies that benefit the people.

Many Senior Citizens are Still Waiting for Vaccination Appointment

When the second phase of the vaccination programme was kicked off, the PN government boasted shamelessly that it would ensure 9.4 million senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and high risk groups are vaccinated in this phase.

Nevertheless, it is disappointing that many senior citizens aged 70 and above in the Hilir Perak District are still waiting for vaccination appointments. Besides, some persons with disabilities find it difficult to visit the designated vaccination centres. As such, I urge the PN government to seriously look into the problems to ensure that the vulnerable groups are not neglected.

Propose to Make Two Locations in Teluk Intan as Temporary Vaccination Centres

In order to ramp up the vaccination rate, I also propose to the Health Ministry to utilise the following two locations in Teluk Intan as the temporary vaccination centres, namely Jalan Pasir Bedamar Community Hall and Kampung Batu 12 District Council Hall.

Given that gatherings and banquets are prohibited, the abovementioned halls are left empty. If the government can fully utilise such places, such as by using Jalan Pasir Bedamar Community Hall as a temporary vaccination centre, vaccination in the downtown area will be sped up because most senior citizens live in Pasir Bedamar.

Increase Vaccination Rate in Changkat Jong

Apart from that, by setting up a vaccination centre in Kampung Batu 12, which is twenty minutes away from the downtown area of Teluk Intan, the Health Ministry can increase the vaccination rate in Changkat Jong.

There are currently more than 800 houses in Kampung Batu 12 and Kampung Ayer Hitam as well as nearby Malay kampungs. Therefore, it is foreseeable that many residents are unable to go to the downtown area for vaccination due to transportation challenges.

As such, I once again call upon the PN government to immediately utilise the two halls as temporary vaccination centres in order to assist the people in remote areas in getting their jabs and ensuring that Malaysia will be able to flatten the curve for Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Woo Kah Leong DAP PERAK ASSISTANT ORGANIZING SECRETARY

Media statement by Woo Kah Leong in Ipoh on Thursday, 3rd June 2021