Stop the plan to arrest undocumented migrant workers – it will put at risk Malaysian lives as well

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin two days ago announced that immigration and police will arrest and detain undocumented migrant workers during the two week lockdown.

However Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is in charge of the national vaccination rollout had in April in a press conference with the Health Minister Dr Adham Baba gave a categoric assurance that undocumented migrants coming forward to be vaccinated will not be arrested. This assurance was repeated by the Director General of Health Dr Noor Hisham bin Abdullah.

Minister Khairy also said at that time that he had detailed discussions with Hamzah and that KDN would put up a paper to the Cabinet on the policy for refugees and migrants. He added that the government would work with foreign embassies, international organisations (presumably including UNHCR, IFRC and ICRC) and local NGOs in dealing with undocumented migrants.

Hamzah’s announcement comes as a complete shock and is embarassing for the government. The international community will see that the current workings of the PN government are such that the right hand is working against the left hand.

We agree with the position taken by Minister Khairy on this issue which not only protects migrant workers but also Malaysian citizens at the same time. There are approximately 3 million undocumented migrant workers in Malaysia (and it could be more) with about 2-3 million documented workers. As long as large numbers of them remain unvaccinated, it will prove difficult to achieve effective herd immunity needed to protect Malaysian lives.

It is shocking that Minister Hamzah as a senior minister fails to understand such a basic policy in respect of protecting Malaysians from Covid 19 through vaccination.

Minister Hamzah boasts of having prepared additional detention centres for arrested undocumented migrants. It is a somewhat foolish and ignorant boast as the clusters created in such centres will endanger Malaysians working there and because of the regular movement in and out of prison, also their families and the public outside. Hamzah inexplicably fails to understand something basic – that by arresting a few thousands over the next two weeks, you will ensure that most of the 3 million undocumented migrants will not come forward for voluntary vaccination. They will not trust the authorities at all in respect of their safety.

This is a critical issue which needs to be resolved immediately. We call upon the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin to resolve the contradiction in policy created by Hamzah. The Prime Minister should issue a statement as to what exactly is the government’s policy on vaccination for undocumented migrant workers. He should also assure there will be protection for any migrants and refugees who are willing to come forward to be vaccinated.

Sivarasa Rasiah

MP FOR SUNGAI BULOH

Maria Chin Abdullah

MP FOR PETALING JAYA

Ustaz Hasanuddin Mohamad Yunus

MP FOR HULU LANGAT

Kasthuriraani Patto

MP FOR BATU KAWAN

Charles Anthony s/o R. Santiago

MP FOR KLANG

Dr. Maszlee bin Malik

MP FOR SIMPANG RENGAM

Amiruddin bin Hamzah

MP FOR KUBANG PASU

Hassan bin Abdul Karim

MP FOR PASIR GUDANG

Elizabeth Wong

SA FOR BUKIT LANJAN

Hee Loy Sian

MP FOR KAJANG

Lee Khai Loon

SA FOR MACHANG BUBOK

Natrah Ismail

MP FOR SEKIJANG

Mujahid Yusof Rawa

MP FOR PARIT BUNTAR

Chan Ming Kai

MP FOR ALOR SETAR

Ginie Lim

SA FOR MACHAP JAYA

Sim Tze Tzin

MP FOR BAYAN BARU

Joint media statement by MPs and SAs in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 3rd June 2021