The PM can not be selective by using emergency powers when politically expedient, but refuses to do so to extend bank loan moratorium automatically (except for top 20) and can be absorbed by the banking industry’s healthy after-tax profits

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin can not be selective by using emergency powers when politically expedient to do so, such as appropriating RM5 billion from the National Trust Fund(KWAN) to purchase vaccines and finance immunisation related costs, through amending KWAN Act without parliamentary approval. However, Muhyddin refuses to do the same to amend the various laws to compel the banking industry to extend the loan moratorium automatically, except for the Top 20.

Such a bank loan moratorium until the end of the year when the National Immunisation Programme is completed, can benefit 8 million Malaysian individuals and companies and can be easily absorbed by the banking industry’s healthy after-tax profits of RM32.3 billion in 2019 and RM23 billion in 2020. However, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul has said that he is powerless to compel either Bank Negara or banks to extend the automatic bank loan moratorium.

Whilst we disagree with Tengku Zafrul and can point out to various legislation where such a power is ultimately vested with the government to compel banks to comply, this dispute can be easily resolved by the exercise of emergency powers to amend various laws during the COVID-19 crisis period. Lawyers have suggested amending the Financial Services Act 2013 similar to KWAN Act or bringing back the COVID-19 Temporary Measures Act to cover the banking industry that prohibit penalties for failures to perform contractual obligations.

Bank loan moratorium should not be only offered to those who have lost their jobs or businesses under MCO 4.0. Those who suffered loss of employment income or business revenue under MCO 4.0 should also benefit. Denying the M40 the same offer is not sympathetic to their current financial plight, which may cause them to slip down to the B40 group. Those in the M40 group should be offered the bank loan moratorium as they are taxpayers who contribute to the nation’s coffers.

This MCO 4.0 bank loan moratorium is different from the bank loan moratorium under MCO 1.0, in that the MCO 4.0 hire-purchase loan interest is accrued for future payment unlike during MCO 1.0, where the hire purchase loan interest was waived. Such accrual of hire-purchase loan interest will cut down cost for banks and the government should reveal the cost borne by banks compared with their tens of billions of after-tax profits.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 3rd June 2021