Invite us to advice you Hamzah Zainudin

There is a reason as to why you need to think before you speak.

When you don’t, you end up showing your ignorance and arrogance, a terrible combination.

Those of us working on migrant and labour issues have reminded this government and previous ones about the role played by agents and middlemen in rendering migrant workers undocumented.

We have asked for these unscrupulous guys to be investigated and charged in an open court.

Today, Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, says elected representatives who support migrant rights should work to get papers for undocumented migrant workers.

Not only has he sided with the labour agents, but he has started a vicious campaign of misinformation about this vulnerable group of people.

We have at least four million undocumented workers in the country and 90% of them entered Malaysia through legal channels.

If anything, elected representatives have a duty to drum it into Hamzah’s head that they need to also get vaccinated for us to achieve the herd immunity.

It’s ironic that despite holding a senior cabinet position, the Home Minister doesn’t know that no one is safe until everyone is.

These preposterous statements and mockery by Hamzah will end up being detrimental to the society.

So, dear Minister, please make yourself useful and figure out a way to earn the trust of the undocumented migrant workers.

And hands off the elected representatives who stand in solidarity with the migrant workers and other vulnerable people.

Oh and while you are at it, do invite all of us, academics and NGOs working on health and migrant issues to give you proper advice.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 4th June 2021