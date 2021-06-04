MITI is guilty of creating bureaucracy on the operation on the genuine essential services operators, and enlarging the scope of essential services unnecessarily

Today is the last day of EMCO for Six (6) Districts in Perak, i.e. Pengkalan Hulu, Taiping, Hulu Kinta (Lahat, Chemor, Ipoh dan Tanjung Rambutan) dan Hulu Bernam Timur. All these Six (6) Districts together with bagan Serai and Parit Buntar will go into Total Lockdown – MCO (more familiar known by the public as FMCO).

The Director of MKN Perak Khairul Ridzuan Mat Said has said yesterday under the FMCO, apart from the market and roadside traders (as allowed by the local council), all other industries and sectors are required to make application and obtain approvals through CIMS 3.0.

We have received complaints and feedbacks from the essential services operators such as coffee shops owners and pharmacies that they were unable to obtain such approvals, or the application has shown the status “BAHARU” for days without the approval notification. Some even are not able to login to the MITI Website due to the congestion in web traffic.

Unlike those other industries that may require further scrutiny on the respective status of essential services, coffee shops and pharmacies are the genuine and undisputed essential services that were allowed to operate even during MCO 1.0 without the need to go through CIMS 3.0. Why is there a need for such bureaucracy particularly at the time when MITI Website is not capable to cater such a large number of applications?

Most of these coffee shops and pharmacies operator told me that they have no choice but not to open their businesses until they have obtained the approvals in CIMS 3.0. They are all small business owners.

At the same time, we are seeing more and more sectors being classified as essential services by MITI. This can be seen on the CIMS 3.0 system. On 01.06.2021, a total number of 19 Economic Activity were listed and opening up for application. It was enlarged to 21 Economic Activity (added with Environment Management / Business and Industries Chambers) on 02.06.2021 and further increased to 22 Economic Activity (added with Sector Corporation (Koperasi)) on 03.06.2021.

Clearly, these are the reasons behind the popular Ismail Sabri’s “Saya dah tutup pintu depan tapi …” tweet 2 days ago. Ismail Sabri has announced on 30.05.2021 only 17 sectors of essential services are allowed to operate during FMCO.

As the Minister in charge of classifying and approving the operations of essential services, Azmin Ali has failed to protect the nation and people’s interest. MITI is guilty of creating bureaucracy on the operation on the genuine essential services operators, and enlarging the scope of essential services unnecessarily. This is not something that a Total Lockdown is aiming for.

We cannot punish the small business owners within the genuine essential sectors for the failure of the ministers in administering this FMCO. I call upon MKN Perak to ensure that genuine essential services operators like coffee shops owners and pharmacies are allowed to operate without the need of going through CIMS 3.0.

Wong Kah Woh DAP PERAK SECRETARY & MP FOR IPOH TIMOR

Media statement by Wong Kah Woh in Ipoh on Friday, 4th June 2021