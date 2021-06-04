10% salary contribution as announced by the GPS is merely political gimmicks

All DAP elected representatives have over the past one year given more than 10% of their salaries and allowances to help the people and for the provision of Covid-19 aids to those in need.

While the GPS ADUNs enjoy their RM5 million yearly allocation and an additional RM200,000 special allocation for giving food aids last year, the DAP ADUNs and MPs were deprived of such fund and have to use part of their monthly salaries and allowances for helping the people.

As such, the 10% salary contribution as announced by the GPS is merely political gimmicks given that each GPS ADUNs have on top of their salaries, RM5 million allocation at their disposal to implement various projects including giving food aids and assistance.

We the DAP ADUNs and MPs will continue with our effort and contribute part of our salaries and allowances to help those in need.

In that respect, for the next 3 months, all DAP ADUNs and MPs will set aside 20% of our salaries into our Service Centre’s account for specific aids for those in needs. This is on top of our monthly committed expenses to maintain our Service Centres’ staff and expenses which are financed mainly from our salaries and allowances, unlike those from the GPS who enjoyed special government funding.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement (2) by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Friday, 4th June 2021