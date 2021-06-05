#kerajaangagal88 – As by whatever measure, Malaysia is one of the worst performing nations in the Covid-19 pandemic, is this going to be the reason for extending the Emergency on August 1?

Malaysia has today set another record in the worsening Covid19 pandemic!

We burst through the 600,000-mark for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with 603,122 Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, we broke through the 3,000-mark for cumulative total for Covid-19 fatalities. Today, the total of people who died of Covid-19 stands at 3,182 fatalities.

We are ranked No. 39 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and ranked No.9 among countries with the most daily increase of Covid-19 cases.

With a score of 237.45 for “cases per million” on 4th June, we are ranked No. 14 in the world by the Our World in Data behind the following 13 countries:

1. Maldives – 1,472.86

2. Bahrain – 1,443.19

3. Uruguay – 988.60

4. Argentina – 699.28

5. Seychelles – 691.46

6. Colombia – 474.07

7. Suriname – 405.22

8. Costa Rica – 388.60

9. Paraguay – 387.46

10. Chile – 376.48

11. Trinidad & Tobago – 355.33

12. Brazil – 310.04

13. Mongolia – 293.40

14. Malaysia – 239.01

According to Our World In Data on daily confirmed cases per million yesterday, Malaysia has a higher score than India (105.48), France (123.91), Canada (61.86), United States (45.44), Philippines (61.88), Italy (45.35), Thailand (53.35). Germany (47.23), UK (55.19), Japan (23.13), Taiwan (19.27), Indonesia (20.69), South Korea (11.01), Singapore (5.01), Vietnam (2.51), Myanmar (1.39), Australia (0.38), New Zealand (0.36), Hong Kong (0.25) and China (0.01).

From yesterday’s data, we can see a global daily increase of 414,886 cases, which is a 54.1% drop from the global peak of daily increase of 903,345 new Covid-19 cases on April 29, 2021; 121,476 cases in India, which is a 70.7% drop from its daily increase peak of 414,433 new Covid-19 cases on May 6, 2021; 16.673 cases in United States, which is 94.5% drop from its daily increase peak of 304,998 cases on January 8, 2021; 6,238 cases in UK which is a 90.8% drop from its daily increase peak of 67,843 on January 8, 2021; 2,557 new cases in Italy, a 93.8% drop from it daily peak increase of 41,195 on November 13, 2020; and 6,953 new cases in France, which is 91.7% drop from its daily increase peak of 83,324 cases on November 7, 2020 and 4,975 new cases in Spain which is a 85.5% drop from its peak increase of 34,232 on January 15, 2021.

The United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain were countries which had performed very poorly in the Covid-19 pandemic, but they have now turned a corner and their daily increase of new Covid-19 cases are now even less than that of Malaysia.

Malaysia has lost out to Indonesia (for 24th consecutive days) and Philippines (for five consecutive days) in daily increase of new Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia and India were the two worst performing countries in the May 2021 Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking – Malaysia falling 15 spots to No. 35 and India falling 20 spots to No. 50 out of 53 countries with economies of more than US$200 billion.

At the rate of surge of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, our position in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking in June 2021 is not optimistic.

By whatever measure, Malaysia is one of the worst performing nations in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic. This is precisely because of the declaration of emergency on January 11 and the suspension of Parliament and the State Assemblies.

As if the Covid-19 situation is not bad enough, government leaders are talking about daily increases of 13,000 cases and cumulative total of fatalities in the region of 23,000 deaths.

Is this going to be the very reason for the continuance of the state of emergency on August 1 and the continued suspension of Parliament and the various State Assemblies?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 5th June 2021