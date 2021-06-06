Kerajaangagal91 – Muhyiddin Cabinet should heed the signal from Pahang Istana that MPs and SAs have important role to play to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control and convene Parliament on August 1

The Muhyiddin Cabinet should heed the signal from the Pahang Istana that Members of Parliament and State Assembly persons have an Important role to play to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

It is the most powerful repudiation of the very self-serving view that Parliament should not be reconvened unless the country achieves herd immunity against Covid-19, especially in a situation where no one authority, whether the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin or the Minister co-ordinating vaccines, Khairy Jamaluddin dare to make public their time-line for the country achieving herd immunity.

Khairy had said that the Covid-19 immunisation programme in Sarawak will be accelerated to ensure that the state is fully vaccinated by August before the next state election is called.

Would Khairy say that Sarawak would achieve herd immunity before August?

If so, the grief of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing would be more palpable that his younger brother Jantai Masing, 68, who died due to Covid-19 at the Kapit Hospital on May 31, just a day before the Dayaks in the state ushered in the Gawai celebration, would not have died if he had been given the vaccine two months earlier.

If Sarawak can achieve herd immunity before August, what are the target dates for the other states to achieve herd immunity?

This is a question which is haunting Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region – How many avoidable deaths will take place in Malaysia during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Malaysia has reached a stage where more people are dying of Covid-19 than in the United Kingdom. Yesterday, for instance, there were a daily increase of 5,765 new Covid-19 cases and 13 Covid-19 deaths in the United Kingdom compared to a daily increase of 7,452 new Covid-19 cases and 109 deaths in Malaysia.

Can the Muhyiddin government explain why daily increase of new Covid-19 cases have fallen from their respective peak by 55.8% globally, 72.4% in India, 96.2% in the United States, 91.5% in the United Kingdom, 92% in France and 94% in Italy, while in Malaysia, warnings are being made that we could reach a new peak of 13,000 new cases a day and a toll of 26,000 deaths by September?

In other countries could turn a corner in the Covid-19 pandemic, why not Malaysia?

Are we heading for a situation where there would be more daily deaths in Malaysia than in the United States, which had fallen from its peak of 4,462 deaths on January 12, 2021 to 388 deaths yesterday?

This would never have taken place if Parliament and the State Assemblies could play their important constitutional role of scrutiny and check-and-balance on the respective Executives.

Let the Prime Minister declare that Parliament will be convened on August 1 with two priorities – firstly, to restore public trust and confidence in the government handling of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and secondly, to spearhead a national mobilisation of Malaysians through a genuine “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic to accelerate the national vaccination rollout to complete it by September 16 on Malaysia Day.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 6th June 2021