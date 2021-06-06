Include opposition MPs to the study of a hybrid Parliament to avoid a rubberstamp or emasculated Parliament shorn of its powers for full legislative scrutiny and government oversight by MPs

The lack of political will by the failed PN government to convene a normal parliamentary session, is a cause for concern that a hybrid Parliament will lead to an emasculated Parliament shorn of its powers for full legislative scrutiny and government oversight by MPs. Five months after the suspension of Parliament that failed to check and contain the dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, PN is under pressure and forced to announce that it has agreed in principle to hold “hybrid” Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sessions.

De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said the government is studying a conceptual plan of a hybrid Parliament where MPs will be able to take part physically as well as virtually. No one knows the form, nature or shape of this hybrid Parliament. Almost all MPs prefer to participate physically in the Parliamentary sessions rather than virtually. This will give rise to disputes as to which MP can take part physically and the principle that MPs are to be treated equally in accordance with the Standing Orders.

Such a study of a conceptual plan for a hybrid Parliament should include Opposition MPs and is not the sole prerogative of the government or Cabinet. Takiyuddin should be reminded that Parliament belongs to all MPs not just those from the government. Opposition MPs must be allowed to give their inputs and contribute their views. Failure to do so risks turning the hybrid Parliament into a rubberstamp even before it convenes.

Of course, MPs may have no choice but be compelled to accept a hybrid Parliament session, which is better than having no Parliament session at all. The greatest concern is that MPs attending virtually are denied their right to play their constitutional role fully. Further there is no reason whatsoever why all MPs can not take part physically when they have been fully vaccinated. What is the point of vaccinating all MPs and still close down Parliament, when schools, business premises and even sports stadiums can be open before the MCO, despite not everyone being vaccinated?

If the government is concerned about the 380 Parliament staff who are not vaccinated, then they should have been vaccinated earlier. The refusal to do so demonstrates the lack of political will or the real intention of not allowing Parliamentary sessions to prevent any overt signal that the PN government has lost its parliamentary majority to govern.

The government should respect parliamentary democracy and the opinion of the King that the Emergency Proclamation does not prohibit Parliament or State Assemblies from meeting. PN should not dilute or derogate the powers of Parliament to function fully so that PN whole-of-government’s failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow vaccination process can be fully addressed and debated. A normal physical meeting as compared to a hybrid Parliament will enable Parliament to seek answers as well as mobilise a whole-of-society effort to battle and overcome COVID-19 through a swift and smooth national immunisation programme.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 6th June 2021