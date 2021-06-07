#kerajaangagal92 – Adham is up to another “warm water” gaffe when he compared Malaysia to UK on Covid-19 deaths when for the past week, Malaysia’s fatalities was 11 times that of UK

The Health Minister, Dr. Adham Baba is up to another “warm water” gaffe when he compared Malaysia to UK on Covid`19 deaths, when for the past week Malaysia’s fatalities from Covid-19 was 11 times that of United Kingdom.

In Johor Baru yesterday, Adam said UK’s success in recording zero death from Covid-19 recently has given the Malaysian government confidence in the effectiveness of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

I do not know what Adham was talking about.

In the first place, from the past one week, UK has reduced daily Covid-19 fatalities to lower double-digit or single-digit figures, with one day with zero death, but Malaysia achieved a new record of daily fatalities with 126 deaths on 2nd June, as shown as follows:

Daily Covid-19 fatalities

Date Malaysia United Kingdom 31.5 67 1 1.6 71 0 2.6 126 12 3.6 103 18 4.6 86 11 4.6 86 11 5.6 109 13 6.6 87 4 Total 649 59

As for vaccination, Malaysia is far behind the United Kingdom.

More than 2.12 billion doses have been administered across 176 countries, at the latest rate of about 38.9 million doses a day.

The United Kingdom has administered about 68 million doses, but Malaysia has administered less than 3.5 million doses. As a result in United Kingdom, 41.4% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 60.4% of the populatio0n had been given one dose of the vaccine, as compared to Malaysia, where only 3.5% of the population had been vaccinated while 7.3% of the population had been given one dose of vaccine.

If we are to compare Malaysia with UK, two conditions must take place – firstly, the Covid-19 death rate in Malaysia must come down sharply and secondly, the national vaccination rollout must be greatly accelerated.

According to an article late last month, UK is expected to achieve herd immunity in two months while Malaysia will take 22 months to achieve herd immunity, where 75% of the population is vaccinated.

Would Adham state when Malaysia would achieve herd immunity, and give the time-line for each state as to when herd immunity would be achieved?

I had long proposed that we should accelerate and complete the national vaccination rollout by Malaysia Day on September 16, 2021.

Will Adham support this Malaysia Day target for completion of the national vaccination rollout?

I had asked whether Malaysia is heading towards a situation where there would be more daily Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia than in the United States.

This is not an academic question, as the fatalities from Covid-19 had fallen from the United States peak of 4,462 deaths on January 12, 2021 to 158 deaths yesterday – a humongous drop of 96.5%!

Adham should ensure that this state of affairs do not materialise, where the daily number of Covid-19 deaths is more in Malaysia than in the United States, or this will his final infamy!

But Adham’s greatest failure so far is his inability to ensure that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government can maintain public trust and confidence in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and to mobilise Malaysians and spearhead a “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against Covid-19 pandemic.?

What are the concerns of Malaysians after the 18-month Covid-19 pandemic? Undoubtedly, it is the Covid-19 SOP flip-flops, U-turns and double standards.

This is an abysmal failure indeed!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 7th June 2021