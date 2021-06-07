#kerajaangagal93 – Half-way through MCO 3.0 “total lockdown”, Covid-19 SOP confusion, flip-flops, U-turns and double standards still reign supreme

DAP MP for Bangi and DAP Assistant Political Education Director, Ong Kian Ming today issued a statement on 20 issues which are confusing and unsure half-way through the “total lockdown”.

Kian Ming’s list of 20 confusing issues in the “total lockdown’” can be lengthened considerably.

For instance, it was reported today that the National Security Council (NSC) has asked the police not to fine 31 workers for not updating their health status on the MySejahtera app as only those who travelled abroad or came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient need to update their health status.

This was the result of the intervention of the DAP MP for Beruas, Ngeh Koo Ham, who said that the police had misinterpreted the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the “total lockdown” has also provided room for abuses of power as revealed in a press conference held by the DAP MP for Kepong, Lim Lip Eng, about three police personnel who had extorted two hawkers in Kepong.

I welcome the investigation by the Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai.

These instances of abuse of power undermine public trust and confidence during the hard times imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is then the adverse public reaction against the attacks on World Health Organization (WHO) Science Council member Dr. Adeeba Kamarulzaman by the Minister for Housing and Local Government, Zuraida Kamaruddin, her political secretary and the Director-General of Bomba over her views that public sanitation efforts by the Housing and Local government were a waste of resources and that public funds should be better use – which showed that the government is still not grounded on science in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic after 18 long months.

These are among the reasons why Parliament and the various State Assemblies must meet to end the bumbling and bungling in government.

The Muhyiddin Cabinet should heed the signal from the Pahang Istana that Members of Parliament and State Assembly persons have an Important role to play to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

Muhyiddin should declare that Parliament will be convened on August 1 with two priorities – firstly, to restore public trust and confidence in the government handling of the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and secondly, to spearhead a national mobilisation of Malaysians through a genuine “whole-of-society” strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic to accelerate the national vaccination rollout to complete it by September 16 on Malaysia Day.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 7th June 2021